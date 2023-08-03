MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, MJ Melendez (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .216.
- In 62.4% of his 101 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Melendez has an RBI in 23 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (33.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.210
|AVG
|.222
|.292
|OBP
|.295
|.345
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|60/24
|K/BB
|60/15
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
