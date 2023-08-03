Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for the New York Mets looking to take down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Royals as the favorite once.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have compiled a 1-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 10% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 1-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (16.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Kansas City has played in 109 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-57-2).

The Royals have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-36 14-39 16-29 18-45 24-55 10-19

