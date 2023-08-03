The Kansas City Royals (34-75) aim to continue their five-game winning streak when they meet the New York Mets (50-57) on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals and Carlos Carrasco (3-5) for the Mets.

Royals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (6-8, 5.46 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-5, 6.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals' Singer (6-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 21 starts this season.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets will send Carrasco (3-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.

Carrasco is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Carrasco will look to collect his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 appearances this season.

