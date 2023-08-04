Dairon Blanco and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is hitting .258 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
  • Blanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
  • Blanco has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
.306 AVG .200
.342 OBP .273
.500 SLG .367
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 2
11/2 K/BB 6/1
5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (9-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
