Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.
- In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.0%).
- In 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.314
|.400
|SLG
|.414
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (9-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
