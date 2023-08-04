Kyle Isbel -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (26.4%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .237 AVG .227 .260 OBP .269 .376 SLG .398 9 XBH 10 2 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings