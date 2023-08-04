The New York Liberty (20-6) aim to extend a five-game road winning run at the Minnesota Lynx (13-14) on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Lynx vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-1.9)

Minnesota (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Lynx vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has beaten the spread 14 times in 27 games.

Minnesota has played 27 games this year, and 14 of them have hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 80.1 points per game, has played better than their second-worst defense (85.1 points allowed per game).

Minnesota is pulling down 34.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Lynx, who are sixth in the league with 13.4 turnovers per game, are forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Lynx have been struggling in terms of threes this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys made per game (6.5) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.3%).

The Lynx are allowing 9 three-pointers per game (worst in WNBA), and they are allowing a 35% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked) to opposing teams.

Minnesota has taken 69.2% two-pointers and 30.8% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 77.7% are two-pointers and 22.3% are three-pointers.

