Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (20-6) and Kayla McBride's Minnesota Lynx (13-14) face off at Target Center on Friday, August 4, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it defeated Los Angeles 76-69. The Liberty were led by Courtney Vandersloot, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Breanna Stewart, with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks. With Lindsay Allen leading the team with 16 points, Minnesota ended up losing to Connecticut 79-69 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-550 to win)

Liberty (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+400 to win)

Lynx (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.1 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.1).

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.3 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

This season the Lynx are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 18.8 per game.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.5).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9. It is ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx score 80.8 points per game, 1.5 more than on the road (79.3). Defensively they allow 86.8 points per game at home, 3.6 more than on the road (83.2).

Minnesota grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (34.2) than away (34.5), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (33.5) than away (35.6).

The Lynx collect 1.5 more assists per game at home (19.5) than away (18).

At home, Minnesota commits 13.6 turnovers per game, 0.3 more than away (13.3). It forces 12.7 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 more than away (12.3).

The Lynx drain the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as on the road (6.5), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31%).

At home Minnesota gives up 8.8 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (9.2). It allows 35.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.8% higher than on the road (34.1%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 19 times this season and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

The Liberty are 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +400 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 14-12-0 this season.

Minnesota's ATS record as a 10.5-point underdog or more is 3-4.

The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.