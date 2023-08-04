The Kansas City Royals (35-75) aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (9-7) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (2-12).

Royals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-7, 4.43 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (2-12, 6.07 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (2-12) takes the mound first for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 6.07 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.07, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.

Lyles enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles will try to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 22 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.

Nola has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 50th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

