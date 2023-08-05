The Kansas City Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire league as of December 31.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season went over the point total.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last season and 7-2 on the road.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton delivered 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of August 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.