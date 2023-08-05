Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) against the Phillies.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .261 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
- In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.306
|AVG
|.212
|.342
|OBP
|.278
|.500
|SLG
|.364
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|7/1
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .202 to opposing batters.
