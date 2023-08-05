The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .467 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .238 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .286 AVG .185 .369 OBP .221 .527 SLG .259 11 XBH 2 4 HR 2 14 RBI 6 25/8 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings