The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .282.

Garcia is batting .421 during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 52 of 77 games this year (67.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.2%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 28 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including five multi-run games (6.5%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .312 AVG .248 .347 OBP .303 .422 SLG .353 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 35/11 9 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings