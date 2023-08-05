Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .271.
- In 55.6% of his 54 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.311
|AVG
|.220
|.373
|OBP
|.258
|.378
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|12/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
