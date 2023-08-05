Saturday's contest between the San Diego Padres (54-56) and Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (8-8) for the Padres and Michael Grove (2-3) for the Dodgers.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Padres have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Padres have won 44, or 53.7%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Diego has a record of 23-19, a 54.8% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Padres.

San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with 508 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.7 runs per game (613 total).

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 Rangers W 5-3 Blake Snell vs Cody Bradford July 31 @ Rockies L 4-3 Seth Lugo vs Austin Gomber August 1 @ Rockies W 8-5 Pedro Avila vs Peter Lambert August 2 @ Rockies W 11-1 Nick Martínez vs Kyle Freeland August 4 Dodgers L 10-5 Yu Darvish vs Bobby Miller August 5 Dodgers - Blake Snell vs Michael Grove August 6 Dodgers - Rich Hill vs Lance Lynn August 7 Dodgers - Seth Lugo vs Tony Gonsolin August 8 @ Mariners - Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert August 9 @ Mariners - Yu Darvish vs Bryan Woo August 11 @ Diamondbacks - Blake Snell vs Merrill Kelly

Dodgers Schedule