Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-75) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:05 PM on August 5.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-5).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (33%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 6-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (430 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule