The Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals will meet on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Bryson Stott and Bobby Witt Jr. -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +185 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +185 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 6-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 111 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 15-39 17-29 19-45 26-55 10-19

