Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Alec Marsh on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 102 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 430 (3.9 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Marsh (0-5) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Marsh has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.