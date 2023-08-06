Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (71 of 110), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.248
|.324
|OBP
|.291
|.529
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|24
|43/12
|K/BB
|53/12
|13
|SB
|19
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
