Player props are available for Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (7-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts, Lynn has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

The 36-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 65th, 1.429 WHIP ranks 59th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 11 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 148 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .339/.416/.592 slash line on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 116 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 66 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .286/.388/.576 so far this year.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with five doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 107 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .279/.424/.531 so far this year.

Soto will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.