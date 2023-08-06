On Sunday, Drew Waters (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .234 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (21.2%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .286 AVG .179 .369 OBP .222 .527 SLG .250 11 XBH 2 4 HR 2 14 RBI 6 25/8 K/BB 42/5 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings