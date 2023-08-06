Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- hitting .293 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Phillies Player Props
|Royals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Phillies Prediction
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .281.
- Garcia enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (53 of 78), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with more than one RBI six times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (38.5%), including five multi-run games (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.312
|AVG
|.246
|.347
|OBP
|.300
|.422
|SLG
|.348
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|12
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|9
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.