On Sunday, Michael Massey (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has an RBI in 22 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .224 AVG .212 .308 OBP .243 .360 SLG .365 11 XBH 8 3 HR 6 16 RBI 17 31/14 K/BB 39/5 3 SB 2

