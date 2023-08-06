MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 41 walks.
- In 61.5% of his 104 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Melendez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35 of 104 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.205
|AVG
|.224
|.286
|OBP
|.303
|.337
|SLG
|.362
|15
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|61/24
|K/BB
|62/17
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
