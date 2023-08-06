MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 61.5% of his 104 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Melendez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 35 of 104 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 48
.205 AVG .224
.286 OBP .303
.337 SLG .362
15 XBH 17
6 HR 2
21 RBI 15
61/24 K/BB 62/17
3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
