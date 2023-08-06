Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 104 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 436 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-11) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.