The Philadelphia Phillies host the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alec Bohm and others in this matchup.

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Walker Stats

Taijuan Walker (12-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 23rd start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 31 6.2 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 6.0 6 4 4 6 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Rays Jul. 5 7.0 5 4 4 8 5

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 109 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .295/.348/.438 so far this season.

Bohm hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .302/.344/.434 so far this year.

Stott has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

