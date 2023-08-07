The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .230 with four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Waters has gotten at least one hit in 56.6% of his games this year (30 of 53), with more than one hit 11 times (20.8%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has an RBI in 15 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .286 AVG .172 .369 OBP .213 .527 SLG .241 11 XBH 2 4 HR 2 14 RBI 7 25/8 K/BB 44/5 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings