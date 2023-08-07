The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.

Beaty has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .500 AVG .200 .600 OBP .200 .500 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings