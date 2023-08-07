The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has six doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .266.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .311 AVG .215 .373 OBP .261 .378 SLG .277 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 12/5 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings