Monday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (57-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-77) matching up at Fenway Park (on August 7) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (8-6) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 10 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (440 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule