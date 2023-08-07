Royals vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (57-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-77) matching up at Fenway Park (on August 7) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (8-6) against the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 10 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (440 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Cole Ragans vs Kodai Senga
|August 3
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Brady Singer vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 4
|@ Phillies
|W 7-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Aaron Nola
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|L 9-6
|Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 6
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
|August 7
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
|August 8
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|August 10
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Alec Marsh vs TBA
|August 11
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adam Wainwright
|August 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
