The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help them take down Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.

In the Sky's 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

A total of 14 Lynx games this year have hit the over.

