MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Red Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .220 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 66 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (36 of 106), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.205
|AVG
|.236
|.286
|OBP
|.310
|.337
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|16
|61/24
|K/BB
|63/17
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
