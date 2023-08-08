Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (58-54) against the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 8.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-5) for the Red Sox and Brady Singer (7-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 32, or 32%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 12 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (442 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule