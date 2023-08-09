Nick Pivetta and Jordan Lyles will each get the start when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals face off on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-225). A 10.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32.7%) in those contests.

Kansas City is 7-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 115 games with a total this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 16-42 17-30 20-47 27-57 10-20

