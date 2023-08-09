The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 108 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 451 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-12) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has three quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.