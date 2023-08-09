Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (58-55) on Wednesday, August 9 against the Kansas City Royals (37-78), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The total is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Royals and Red Sox matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 25 out of the 48 games, or 52.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 1-4 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have won in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.