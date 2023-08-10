Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox (59-55) and Kansas City Royals (37-79) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 10.

The Red Sox will look to James Paxton (6-3) against the Royals and Austin Cox (0-1).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have come away with 33 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (454 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.14) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule