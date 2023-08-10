Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Austin Cox, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+195). Boston (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The matchup's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +195 10.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 116 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 16-43 17-30 20-48 27-58 10-20

