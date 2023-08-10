The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Justin Turner to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 111 home runs.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 454 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.14) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.402 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Austin Cox to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Bryan Woo 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.