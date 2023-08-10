The Kansas City Royals (37-79) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Boston Red Sox (59-55) on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. MJ Melendez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (6-3) versus the Royals and Austin Cox (0-1).

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-3, 3.60 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 3.58 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

The Royals will look to Cox (0-1) to open the game and make his third start this season.

His last time out came in relief on Friday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.

In his 15 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .194 against him. He has a 3.58 ERA and averages 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

In nine of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (6-3) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

