The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%).

He has scored in 20 of 58 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .237 AVG .215 .260 OBP .248 .376 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 26/5 3 SB 2

