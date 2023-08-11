Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Michael Massey (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey is batting .300 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Massey has had a hit in 45 of 89 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (18.0%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.0% of his games this season (24 of 89), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.224
|AVG
|.223
|.308
|OBP
|.255
|.360
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .359 against him.
