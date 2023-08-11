On Friday, MJ Melendez (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .223 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers in his last outings.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 109), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .205 AVG .242 .286 OBP .315 .337 SLG .428 15 XBH 21 6 HR 6 21 RBI 20 61/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings