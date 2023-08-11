Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 111 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 454 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .298.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.401 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out Dylan Coleman for his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times already this season, but will make his first start.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Bryan Woo 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby

