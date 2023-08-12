How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
The Seattle Mariners versus Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 141 total home runs.
- Seattle is 18th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 528 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Baltimore is ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Baltimore has scored 569 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Orioles rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Baltimore has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.292 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Kirby heads into this game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kirby will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles' Cole Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Irvin has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Quintana
|8/8/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Framber Valdez
|8/9/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Cristian Javier
|8/10/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Hunter Brown
|8/11/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Luis Castillo
|8/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cole Irvin
|George Kirby
|8/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Bryce Miller
|8/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Yu Darvish
|8/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Michael Wacha
|8/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Blake Snell
|8/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Luis Medina
