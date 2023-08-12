MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .223 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers during his last games.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (70 of 110), with at least two hits 17 times (15.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (24.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.206
|AVG
|.242
|.285
|OBP
|.315
|.340
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|62/24
|K/BB
|66/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.