On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .273.
  • Velazquez has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.353 AVG .083
.450 OBP .083
.824 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
