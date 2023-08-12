On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .273.

Velazquez has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings