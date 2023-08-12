Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and Kansas City Royals (38-80) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86 ERA).

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (32.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 28-56 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (466 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule