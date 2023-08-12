Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Steven Matz, who will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 114 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 342 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 466 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Royals rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Cole Ragans (3-3) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Ragans has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele

