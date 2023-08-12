Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) on Saturday, August 12, when they square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (38-80) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-145). The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 24 (42.1%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 16-21 (winning 43.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cardinals went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 34 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 28 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.